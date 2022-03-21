May man who was evacuating in wildfire killed in traffic accident

The Department of Public Safety identified the May man who was killed in a traffic accident Sunday night as Jerry Burnett, 78, who was evacuating with other families ahead of the wildfire that threatened May.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 183 about 2 miles south of May, the DPS said.

Trooper Jacob Wheeler said Burnett was the lone occupant of a Buick passenger car, headed south as other family members followed in other vehicles. Family members heard on the radio that the road was closed, and Burnett pulled onto the shoulder to make a U-turn, Wheeler said.

Burnett began the U-turn and drove into the path of a southbound Chevrolet pickup, which struck Burnett's car on the left side.

“They were trying to evacuate from the fire," Wheeler said. "They had heard something on the radio about the road being closed so they were going to do a U-turn and go back toward May. As Mr. Burnett pulled into the roadway he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound.”

Burnett, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Wheeler said.