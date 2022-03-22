Brownwood chamber names Kandice Harris as new director

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced Kandice Harris as its new executive director effective immediately.

Harris succeeds Nathan Smith, who resigned last month to become the banking center president with Prosperity Bank in Brownwood.

The chamber said in a press release:

Harris has been deeply invested in chamber work in Brown County for more than three years. She was promoted from communications manager and served as co-interim executive director in 2021.

Harris brings to this position more than 10 years of experience in leadership, event planning, and program implantation. She has a master's degree in communication from Angelo State University and a bachelor's degree in theatre from Sam Houston State University.

Harris currently serves on the Brown County Child Welfare Board and the Brownwood Lyric Theatre Board. She is on the steering committee for the Penatuhkah Comanche Heritage Trails, and is an alternate board member for the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

Harris has a clear vision for the future of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, the chamber said. Her passion is to live up the Sam Houston State University motto: “A measure of a life is its service.”