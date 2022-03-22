Controlled burns intended to finish Ramsey Fire containment

The Texas Forest Service made controlled burns Tuesday in the area of U.S Highway 183 and FM 1467 to finish containment of the Ramsey Fire, which burned 1,800 acres Sunday night and into Monday morning and forced the evacuation of May.

Darrell Johnston, Brown County Emergency Management coordinator, informed the media Tuesday morning of the controlled burn. There were fire trucks, dozers and helicopters and in the area residents needed to be aware of smoke across roadways in the immediate area, Johnston said.

Johnston estimated that 150 firefighters from every fire department in Brown County, the Texas Forest service and other Texas counties battled the wind-driven Hideout and Ramsey fires.

On Monday, Johnston gave an update of the Ramsey and Hideout fires as well as a fire near Bangs that began Sunday.

The fire near Bangs began around 11 a.m. and was "put out pretty quick" after burning about 90 acres, Johnston said.

Mid-afternoon Sunday, The Hideout fire and the Ramsey Fire began nearly simultaneously, Johnston said.

The Ramsey Fire began off County Road 331 west of Blanket. at Blanket, CR 331, west of Blanket and jumped county roads on a path toward May. Around 9 p.m., an evacuation order was given for May residents.

“Finally about 5 (Monday) morning, it burned into a creek bed and by that time the humidity had come up quite a bit, which makes it harder for the fire to burn,” Johnston said. "Winds shifted and the fire played out. “It was stopped just short of CR 477.”

The fire came within about 5 miles of May, Johnston said.

Johnston said Monday the fire was "controlled, and what controlled means is, there is no forward progression." He said Texas Forest Service dozers and crews worked Monday to build a fire break.

"They go around the whole perimeter, scraping down the dirt so the fire can’t spread, and that’s what they call contained," Johnston said. He said the rain that fell Monday wouldn't put the fire out entirely.

“You’ve got all those stumps that will smolder for at least two or three days.” He said the evacuation order for May was lifted early Monday morning.

The Hideout fire started as a "roadside fire" and spread rapidly with the wind, burning 328 acres, Johnston said. "FM 2632 basically wraps around two sides of The Hideout," Johnston said. "With the southerly winds it carried it up into the golf course and housing area. The big concern there was all the structures.

"We had several fire units on it and they worked until probably 12 or 1 (Monday morning) getting it controlled.”

Residents from The Hideout and Feather Bay were evacuated, with most residents going to stay with family and friends. A few went to First United Methodist Church in Brownwood, which opened as a shelter, Johnston said.

Johnston knew of one structure, a shed, being lost in any of the fires.

Bangs mayor Rick Phelps, who is a volunteer with the Brown County Emergency Management Chaplain Services, talked to commissioners court members Monday morning about the fires.

“First thing I want to say is, those people at First United Methodist Church are amazing," Phelps said. "They opened their doors to us for a shelter (Sunday) night. First Baptist Church Brownwood and Coggin Avenue (Baptist Church) were also on standby in case we needed to open another shelter.

"Those three churches are incredible and I was to publicly say thank you to the pastors of those churches."

Phelps said he went to the fire scene off FM 1467 Sunday to check on a family, then returned to First United Methodist Church.

"The judge told us we could leave at 11," Phelps said. "We had already decided we were going to stay until midnight just in case any more folks walked in there, so we stayed until midnight. We are gaining a really good relationship with the local American Red Cross office here, which is really helpful, because we’ll obviously work hand in hand with those folks, and they were incredible as well. We were learning from them as we were sitting there (Sunday)."

Phelps said the emergency management chaplains will have a debrief "so we can say what worked really well, what maybe didn’t work as well so we can improve and become better each time we’re called out."