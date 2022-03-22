HPU prepares to welcome guests to Spring Family Reunion

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University is preparing to welcome the HPU family to campus for the Spring Family Reunion on Saturday, March 26. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. with the Songwriter Showcase, featuring HPU alumni David Dewese ’96, James Dunning ’97, Chad Edgington ’97, and Brad Miles ’96.

“Plans are underway for the Spring Family Reunion and we are anticipating a great crowd on campus for the day,” said Dr. Kalie Lowrie, assistant vice president for alumni relations. “We would love for the community to join us for the free day of activities. It will be a great opportunity to enjoy time with our students, faculty, staff, alumni as we enjoy good food, entertainment and connections!”

All events will be held on the HPU campus. In addition to the Songwriter Showcase, festivities will include alumni reunions, outdoor games, food and a movie screening.

Several HPU alumni chapters and student organizations will host reunion tables, including the African American Alumni Chapter; members of the Alumni Association Board of Directors (past and present); Baptist Student Ministry; Chi Alpha Omega; Delta Chi Rho; Delta Epsilon Omega; the Hispanic Alumni Chapter; Pi Theta Chi; Student Government Association; and Tau Beta Sigma.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is encouraged. Visit www.hputx.edu/familyreunion to register to attend and for more information.