Keep Brownwood Beautiful plans countywide cleanup April 2

Special to the Bulletin

Keep Brownwood Beautiful's free countywide clean-up is back and will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, under the Austin Avenue overpass (Avenue A and Brady Avenue).

This is an opportunity for residents to get rid of their junk for free, and recycle some as well. KBB will be accepting household garbage, metal, refrigerators (must be free of food), stoves, ovens, a/c units, latex paint (limit 10 gallons), anti-freeze, used motor oil (limit 5 gallons), car batteries, passenger car tires (limit 8, 20 inches or less, and no tractor or 18 wheeler tires, no tire dealers or resellers). Tires must be from cars, vans and pickups only.

Trailers must go the landfill, 6800 FM 45 South, where there will be no charge from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Loads must be covered as required by state law. Residential only, no commercial or hazardous waste.

For more information call 325-641-0533 or 325-641-8832 .

KBB's Our First Saturday Recycling will also be there, at Community Plaza, across the street from their usual set-up. This event Is hosted by the City Of Brownwood and KBB. Residents can support KBB by including the voluntary dollar donation on your water bill.