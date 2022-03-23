Man sentenced to 12 years for felon in possession of firearm

A 35th Judicial District Court jury sentenced Enrique Guadalupe Ortega Jr., 54, of felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday, and Judge Sam Moss sentenced Ortega to 12 years in prison.

District Attorney Micheal Murray reported via email:

Assistant District Attorney Skyler Schoolfield and First Assistant District Attorney Elisha Bird presented evidence to the jury Tuesday. Brownwood police officers Trevor Sears and Roberto Rodriguez and detective Aaron Taylor, and sheriff's Lt. Scott Bird, testified.

Evidence showed that Rodriguez pulled over a car in which Ortega was the front seat passenger. Ortega was sitting on a magazine that contained sever rounds of FC .25 caliber ammunition. Taylor searched the car and found a disassembled .25 caliber handgun under the front passenger seat and on the front passenger floorboard. Ortega's backpack also contained 13 rounds of FC .25 caliber ammunitions and 17 rounds of different ammunition.

Ortega was prohibited from possessing a firearm outside his residence because he was previously convicted of the felony offense of burglary of a habitation in Brown County. Ortega was sentenced as a repeat offender based on his prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Brown County.

In other recent cases:

Rafael Rentaria Jr. pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Pedro Rodas-Lucas pleaded guilty to smuggling of persons and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Jalua Edison, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

Jesse Escamilla Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Erik Jermaine Fields pleaded guilty to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jasmine Dezarea Cobbin pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Cobbin, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone, was revoked and sentenced to eight years in prison. Cobbin pleaded guilty to endangering a child and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Justin Cougar Storey, on probation for failure to register as a sex offender, was revoked and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Logan Andrew Brandstetter, on probation for possession of a controlled substance drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to two years in prison.

Roberto Martinez Sanchez pleaded guilty to assault family violence occlusion and was sentenced to five years in prison.

John Wesley Breedlove II, on probation for assault family violence occlusion, was adjudicated and sentenced to five years in prison.

Ryan Brown, on probation for theft of firearm, was revoked and sentenced to 20 months in state jail.

Nicole Laureles AKA Lancaster, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to nine months in state prison.

Trent Duffer, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to eight months in state jail.

Stephen Martinez pleaded guilty to two offenses of DWI, one offense of evading arrest and one offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Oscar Ayon pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Ayon pleaded guilty to abandoning/endangering a child and was sentenced to two years in state jail.

Wayne Harley Romine pleaded guilty to assault family violence enhanced enhanced and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Juan Carlos Garcia, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.