Police: Unrelated incidents lead to two arrests

Brownwood police released details on two recent arrests.

James Otis Walker

On Saturday, March 19, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Bluffview Apartments, at 320 Bluffview regarding a suspicious person.

Sgt. Art Shannon arrived and located the subject standing beside a pickup. The male was inside the vehicle but left it when Shannon approached him. Shannon was able to stop the male and identified him as 47-year-old James Otis Walker of Brownwood.

A communications check revealed Walker had a warrant for his arrest out of Texas Pardon and Parole. Furthermore, Walker was seen by Shannon inside the pickup that communications confirmed was reported stolen from Howard Payne University.

While speaking of the pickup, the suspect suddenly turned and ran away from Shannon, police said. The suspect ran from the 320 apartments to the 322-apartment complex, jumped a rot-iron fence and ran into a pasture. Ultimately, the suspect was unable to outrun all the officers converging in the area. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail where he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading detention with prior convictions and the Pardon and Parole warrant.

Laura Marie Stambaugh

On Saturday, March 19, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300d block of Brooks Ave.

Upon arrival, they met with the adult male victim who displayed obvious signs of a physical altercation. It appeared he was scratched and clawed about his face and neck. Officers learned the assault just occurred, and the suspect was identified as 47-year-old Laura Marie Stambaugh, who fled on foot just prior to officers’ arrival.

While Officer Holdar investigated this complaint, Officer James Wells located Stambaugh walking a few blocks away. Officer Wells exited his patrol vehicle to speak with Stambaugh, but she chose to flee on foot instead, police said. Wells caught up to the suspect, who then resisted detention and attempted to fight with Wells.

Stambaugh was arrested and charged with assault on a family member, evading detention and resisting arrest, police said.