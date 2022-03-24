Brownwood City Council approves grants to aid businesses

Brownwood City Council members ratified earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District that benefits local businesses.

Council members approved the following grants Tuesday:

JGAL Properties

A $40,000 Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant was approved for JGAL Properties.

James Galloway purchased the building, which formerly housed Ranger College Cosmetology, on the corner of Fisk and Baker. Galloway plans to renovate this building and convert it into five storefronts – 201/203/205 Fisk and 211/213 Baker.

The unit at 211 Baker currently has a tenant which is occupied as Manila Kitchen Asian Market and Café and is around 1,200 square feet. The four additional units will be renovated for rentable spaces of various sizes. The three units facing Fisk will be designed for some type of retail or restaurant space and will be renovated for these types of tenants in mind.

Since the application was submitted, the unit at 203 Fisk secured a tenant – Twisted Axe – which will be an axe throwing business. The estimated costs for the project will be $114,000.

The municipal development district began the Downtown Retail Opportunity Program in February as an incentive for investors and developers to convert buildings that are not usable as retail space into move-in ready buildings.

Axe House

A Building Improvement Incentive Program grant of $17,775 was approved to the Axe House at 306 N. Fisk.

Michael and Lindsey Bellow are leasing the building to put in a new business called the Axe House. It is a recreation axe throwing business, which will have four to six throwing stations, and can accommodate about six people per station. Cost will be between $25-$40 per person.

The Bellows currently have this business operating in Fredericksburg, and Brownwood will be their second location. The facility is also rentable for parties and special events. They will also sell Axe House branded merchandise.

M&S Frontier Properties

A Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant of $30,000 was approved for M&S Frontier Properties at 304 N. Broadway.

Cameron Seal and Matt McCrane have partnered to purchase the property on the courthouse square. The building has been vacant for many years and is not suitable for operation of a business in its current state. The owners do not currently have any specific tenants in mind, but plan to put the building up for lease. They also plan to divide the approximately 2,000-square-foot building into two separate suites for two tenants.