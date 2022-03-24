Police: Brownwood man arrested on DWI charge after car hits house

Brownwood police released details of a motorist who was arrested for DWI early Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a house in the 1500 block of Fisk.

Police said via email:

On Wednesday, March 23, at approximately 3:20 a.m., officer Peyton Donahoo was dispatched with other emergency responders to the 1500 block of Fisk regarding a report of a traffic accident.

When Donahoo arrived, he observed 2 subjects in front of a residence with one sitting on the curb crying and the other standing on the sidewalk swaying and crying. These subjects were identified as the driver and passenger of a vehicle. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Saul Sanchez of Brownwood. The vehicle was not immediately seen as it was in the side yard of a home, stopped with the driver’s side door resting against the home. It appeared to have caused only minor damage to the home.

Damage at the scene indicated the car was traveling driving on Third and as it approached Fisk Ave, the driver lost control of the car in some way. Sanchez said the brakes must have failed. The vehicle hit a telephone pole, snapping it in half. The vehicle continued over the curb and into the yard until its impact with the home stopped its momentum. No one inside the home was injured.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a driver’s license.