Ramsey Fire 100 percent contained, burned 2,090 acres

The Ramsey Fire was 100 percent contained Wednesday night after burning 2,090 acres.

“Right now the fire for all practical purposes is out," Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said Thursday. " ]There’s nobody actively fighting fire. The Texas Forest Service and TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System)strike team were working the Ramsey fire all day Wednesday. They finished Wednesday night so they’re officially over. Of course local folks will still be monitoring. We’re basically in the recovery phase of the incident.”

Johnston said landowners who suffered loss from wildfires are asked to complete a Texas Department of Emergency Management survey online at damge.tdem.texas.gov

"It’s a real simple process and they can do it from a cell phone, and include pictures," Johnston said.

Johnston said every fire department in the county and surrounding counties fought the fire, and another 100 ore more individuals or private companies assisted, Johnston said.

He said anyone who brought information to the fire should text him their information at 325-203-3188.

“If it goes to a presidential declared emergency, it will be FEMA funding available so we may be able to get them paid for some of their expenses or damages or that type of thing," Johnston said.