Donation list compiled for victims of Brown, Eastland County wildfires

Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston summarized how residents can make donations in the aftermath of last weekend's wildfires.

Residents in Brown County may contact Brown County Emergency Management Johnston at (325) 203-3188 for assistance or Scott Anderson at Texas A&M Agrilife/ Brown County for agriculture related losses.

What we would like for you to do if possible is to put these listings on your online websites so that citizens can refer to it if they want to make a donation. I am sure that this will be a growing list.

Also, there is a benefit planned for April 10 at Woody’s Museum in Cross Plains, Texas.

The proceeds will benefit all fire victims of the Eastland and Brown County fires. It will open at 11:30 a.m. with food and lots of musical entertainment.

Anyone who has damage from the fires needs to complete a Texas Department of Emergency Management iSTAT damage assessment using the attached March 2022 flyer. It is easiest completed on a smart phone by either scanning the QR code or going to DAMAGE.TDEM.TEXAS.GOV

It will take about 15 minutes to complete and be sure to attach up to six photos showing damages. It has a short video for instructions.

Volunteer fire departments need donations of cash.

Brown County Volunteer Fire Departments donation information:

Bangs VFD - (325) 752-6223

Bangs City Hall 109 First Street, Bangs , Texas 76823

Blanket VFD

Mail to PO Box 72 Blanket, Texas 76432

Or Drop at donation box at City Hall- during normal business hours.

Brookesmith VFD

Mail to PO Box 713 Brookesmith, Texas 76827

Early VFD

Donations to Venmo Account @Early-VolFireDept

Lake Brownwood Bridge VFD

Donations to Venmo account @lakebwdbridgevfd

Lake Brownwood Dam VFD

Check Facebook page for new Venmo information

May VFD

Donations to Venmo account @mayvfd

North Lake Brownwood VFD (325) 209-3608

Mail to 3330 Windjammer Drive, May, Texas 76857

Winchell VFD - text (325) 203-7993

Donations to Venmo Account- @Winchell-VFD

Zephyr VFD

Venmo account @ Zephyr-ZVFD

Citizens National Bank has started fund that will be divided evenly between all Brown County Volunteer Fire Departments

To Donate to Eastland County Fire Victims

Eastland County Fire Relief Fund, The Community Foundation has partnered with the Eastland Community Foundation to establish the Eastland County Relief Fund. This fund will provide grants to fire departments and nonprofits serving people and businesses affected by ongoing fires in Eastland County.

https://www.cfabilene.org/community-impact/fire-relief-funds

Agriculture related donations

Facebook page for Central Texas Fire Relief

Select residential or Farm/Ranch

Texas Cattle Exchange, 9009 I-20, Eastland, TX 76448

Texas A&M Vet can provide vet assistance for animals (pets and livestock) injured for displaced by the wildfire.

Gorman Milling Company, 302 Lubbock St, Gorman, TX 76454

Central Distribution Site for all donated Hay and Feed