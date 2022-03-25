'I think I just enjoy the challenge'

Brownwood resident Reid Longabaugh laughed when he was told his father had declared him as "nuts."

The 25-year-old Midland transplant said he understands why someone would say that, given his pastime: running. Long distances. Very. Long. Distances.

Longabaugh, a Howard Payne University engineering graduate who works for the Texas Department of Transportation, has run in Texas marathon races of 50K, 60K and 100 miles, and is preparing for 50-mile and 100-mile marathons in Colorado.

“Pretty much everybody thinks I’m nuts," Longabaugh said.

Longabuagh jis the son of Jeff and Rhonda Longabaugh. He and his wife, Brooklyn — the daughter of Shane and Paige Britton — have been married since 2020.

“It’s a hard thing, and I like I to challenge myself," Longabaugh said of endurance running.

Jeff Longabaugh laughed when he said good-naturedly of his son, "he's nuts. That's all I've got to say. We don't understand it. We don't know where it came from. You've got to be plumb off your rocker to do that."

He added that he is "very, very proud" of Reid.

Reid was a senior at Midland's Legacy High School — formerly Midland Lee — when his parents relocated to Brownwood, and with some initial reluctance, Reid became a Brownwood High School student. “It turned out as a blessing," he said.

At Brownwood High School, Longabaugh played soccer and ran cross county. He went on to play soccer at HPU. After graduating from HPU in 2919, he went to work for TxDOT and also played semi-pro soccer.

Jeff Longabaugh, a former pressman for the Midland Reporter-Telegram newspaper, explained that the family relocated to Brownwood so Jeff could work in a machine shop near Lake Brownwood his parents owned.

During the COVID lockdowns, with soccer shut down, Longabaugh found an online video about runners in long endurance races. "I thought, why not try a marathon or try a 50K to see if I could do it mentally and physically," Longabaugh said. "I started training last April."

Longabaugh followed online training tips and ran with a friend.

In June 2021, Longabaugh ran in his first marathon — a 60K night run at Pedernales State Park — with a trail running organization called Tejas Trail.

The race began at 7 p.m., and in the beginning, the pace was slow and runners talked and socialized. As the pace picked up, the runners spread out and Longabaugh found himself running alone.

"The second loop, it kind of gets lonely," Longabaugh said. "Everybody starts spreading out a little more and you’re in the middle of the state park, by yourself. You can look around, not hear anybody, not see anybody, so it’s just you and your headlamp. Kind of frightening but that’s what you signed up for.”

In a long run, Longabaugh said, “you kind of pace yourself based off the terrain. Uphills, you try to walk them to conserve yourself, and on flats and downhills, you’re running.”

When exhaustion hits, runners call it "the pain cave," Longabaugh said. "So when you enter that pain cave, what are you going to do. You have to have mental strength to come out of those moments."

Longabaugh went on to run a 50K in San Antonio, followed by a 50K in Burnet two weeks later. In February, Longabaugh ran a 100-miler in Huntsville. In May, he will run a 50-miler in Buena Vista, Colorado, and In August he'll run the Leadville 100 Mile Trail Run in Leadville, Colorado.

After the 100-mile Huntsville run — known as the Rocky Raccoon Trail — Longabaugh was so tired he could barely stand. But it was "an overwhelmingly emotional moment," Longabaugh said. Two pacers ran 20-mile segments him — Brownwood High School soccer coach Micheal Westerman and a longtime friend named Jonathon Ramos.

“I think I just enjoy the challenge," Longabaugh said of running. "I like to do hard things. It keeps me busy. It’s a hobby. I believe that pretty much anybody could do this if they just remain consistent.”