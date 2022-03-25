Officers arrest wanted man at Early motel on drug, parole charges

EARLY — At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s office responded to a motel in the 800 block of Early Boulevard after receiving a tip of a wanted person at that location, the Early Police Department's Facebook page states.

According to the Facebook post:

Officers knocked on the door and were met by Stacy Darnell, 49, who was wanted on parole violations. While Darnell was being taken into custody officers observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the room. Officers secured the room and a search warrant was obtained from a judge.

Officers with early Police department, Brown County Sheriff’s officer and Brownwood Police department then re-entered the room and located baggies and scales for packaging and sale of drugs, Officers found methamphetamine, mushrooms and Adderall pills with no prescriptions.

Darnell was taken to the Brown County Jail and booked on three charges of possession of a controlled substance, jail records state. Darnell was also charged with an outstanding warrant for possession of controlled substance and a parole violation warrant.