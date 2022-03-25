TGIF: Blessed are the helpers during times of disaster

Brownwood Bulletin

Perhaps you’ve known times when it seemed like you were “drinking from a fire hose.” That phrase compares taking a sip of water, only to find the pressure behind it is too much to handle.

Real-life fire hoses used by dedicated firefighters in our communities have been in constant use over recent days.

The combination of extremely dry conditions and strong March winds has resulted in disastrous consequences. Wildfires have destroyed scores of homes and hundreds of acres of farm and ranch land in this area, and the lives of many of our neighbors have been affected in ways that cannot be imagined.

Even worse, at least two people lost their lives as a direct result of the fires. One was a man who died in a traffic accident while driving away from the path of wildfires in Brown County, and the other was a woman serving Eastland County as a deputy sheriff. She was checking on the safety of rural residents she was sworn to protect.

It’s tragic that these fires resulted in two deaths. The toll, unfortunately, doesn’t stop there. The loss of livestock is also tragic, not only for the animals themselves, but also for the ag producers who depend on those herds for their livelihood. Many animals were relocated in time to escape the rapidly spreading flames, but for many others there wasn’t enough time or manpower.

A quotation from Fred Rogers of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” is often used at such times: “Look for the helpers.”

In my opinion, his quotation is overused if not misused. It’s not intended to minimize those situations; rather, it offers youngsters a way to cope with tragic circumstances. For adults, the quotation is one way to recognize and appreciate the generous efforts of those who step up to assist in whatever ways they can. However, it’s even better when those adults step up and become one of those helpers.

Over the past week, we have witnessed exactly that throughout Brown County and the surrounding area.

Any recognition must start with the previously mentioned firefighters — both career professionals and trained volunteers — who responded immediately and stayed through long days and nights to control, contain, and extinguish the blazes. We can’t thank them enough, and we can’t thank them without also tipping our hats to supportive families and — when volunteers are involved — their understanding employers.

Serving shoulder-to-shoulder with those firefighters are the public servants who are affiliated with various first responder agencies. This includes law enforcement officers and emergency medical technicians who are highly visible in the community every day, but this also includes the unheralded personnel in the Texas Forest Service.

Also poised to respond to such disasters are emergency departments with local governments, disaster response teams with faith-based entities, civil defense groups, and the American Red Cross.

But the wildfires of March 2022 have shown that when disaster strikes, many more than just these are ready to help.

People responded with truckloads of basic necessities to help those whose lives were turned upside-down. The donations were so generous, that officials in Eastland County found themselves running out of places to store them. Cash gifts became the best way to help. And certainly, for those who can’t provide supplies of food, water, clothes, or furniture can choose one of those agencies mentioned above and support it financially.

Farmers and ranchers know better than anyone the difficulties their colleagues whose property was scorched are now facing. They are responding with deliveries of hay and feed so the livestock that survived will continue to have their needs met.

It’s impossible for one newspaper columnist to know and fully appreciate all the kind acts that residents of this area have shown to their neighbors in recent days. But there’s no doubt that those neighbors who were beneficiaries of such kindness deeply appreciate them.

Anyone looking for the helpers in this time of crisis doesn’t need to search for very long. Often, you just need to adjust the mirror.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.