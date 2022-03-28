State firefighters stay at Ramsey Fire hot spots after Saturday rekindling

Crews with the Texas Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System were working hotspots Monday at the Ramsey Fire, which rekindled Saturday afternoon and burned an additional 1,000 acres, Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said Monday morning.

The Ramsey Fire, which burned an additional 1,000 acres, after the rekindling, was "controlled" but not 100 percent contained Monday, Johnston said. "Controlled means there's a dozer line around it," Johnston said, adding that there is no forward progress of the fire.

Counting the acreage burned in the rekindle, the Ramsey Fire burned about 3,100 acres, Johnston said.

He said the fire rekindled in two locations. The first location, in the central western portion of initial fire path, burned about 10 acres. "While we were on it, we noticed smoke behind us," Johnston said. "That was the large plume."

The second location of the rekindling, which produced the large plume of smoke, was off County Road 132.

"It was fuel-driven," Johnston said, adding that low humidity and high temperature Saturday afternoon "helped them come back to life. We lost a few outbuildings but no residential structures."

Johnston said some small grass fires ignited Sunday including one off Highway 279 which was extinguished by passersby before firefighters arrived. That fire, which was about 100 feet long and 30 feet long, burned in a bar ditch.

The passersby who stopped the fire probably prevented it from becoming "another big one," Johnston said. "They did a very good thing."