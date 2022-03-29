'Leading Ladies' comedy opens Friday at Lyric Theatre

Darlyne Ervin said she's a veteran of the Lyric Theatre — she's got two shows under her belt.

Well, almost under her belt, Ervin said.

After making her directorial debut at the Lyric with "You Can't Take It With You" in September, Ervin is directing her second Lyric performance with the comedy "Leading Ladies," which opens Friday, April 1, for a two-weekend run.

Ervin, who moved with her husband, Andy, to Brownwood in 2020, is no newcomer to the directing world.

Ervin is the former chairman of the Communication and Theatre Department at Odessa College, and she taught theatre for a total of 36 years on college and high school levels. She travels the state as a One Act Play adjudicator, judging play contests and conducting workshops.

Ervin explained the premise of "Leading Ladies," by playwright Ken Ludwig. "The show (the Lyric) just did, 'The Three Musketeers,' was also by Ken Ludwig," Ervin said. "I think he’s probably considered one of the premier comedy playwrights in the country.

"('Leading Ladies') is a hysterical comedy. It’s a farce. There are two young Shakespearean actors from England who are in the United States. It’s 1952 and they’re doing Shakespearean scenes as a program, but they’re at the bottom of the barrel in terms of their tour. So they’re reduced to performing in front of Elks lodges and Moose lodges because they’re not very successful.

"They’re down on their luck and they’re broke, and after a particularly eventful evening at a Moose lodge in Pennsylvania, which is hysterical … one of them discovers the next morning with a newspaper article that there’s a lady who’s going to die in York, Pennsylvania which is not very far away. They're in Scranton and she has a $3 million inheritance that she’s going to leave to her niece and her two long lost nephews, whom she has not seen since infancy, who lived in England."

One of the Shakespearean actors has an idea: they're actors, they're British and they can pretend to be the rich woman's nephews. So they'll "just cruise through there, act like the nephews after she dies, get a million dollars apiece, the niece will get her million, nobody will know the difference, and then we’ll go to California and make a movie." Ervin explained.

The other actor declares, “we can’t do that, that’s not legal. You can’t just act like you’re somebody’s relatives and get their money.”

But the actor who's concocted the scheme says, "they’re not going to know … we’re actors, we can do this.”

On a train, the actors encounter a woman from York who knows the rich woman, and she gives the two "inside information," Erwin said.

"At end of conversation, she says 'they’re really nice girls,'” Ervin said.

Girls?

That's when the two actors learn that the two relatives they though were nephews are actually nieces.

"We'll just dress up like women," the schemer of the two actors says, to the protests of his partner. We’re actors. We can just go be the nieces."

The two show up at the home of the rich woman, who has not yet passed away. "So then it proceeds from there," Ervin said.

While pretending to be the woman's nieces, each of the two actors falls in love — one with the rich woman's real niece, the other with the woman the actors encountered on the train.

Show times are:

• Friday, April 1 — 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 2 — 2:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 2 — 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, April 3 — 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 8 — 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 8 — 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 9 — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 — 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com