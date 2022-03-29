Spring is for painting: En Plein Air Contest is April 2

Special to the Bulletin

Spring is for painting — and not just home makeovers. The Brownwood Art Association is inviting artists (aged 18 and up) to grab their easels, paints, and brushes, and head outside for the En Plein Air Juried Competition Saturday, April 2.

Don’t let the French phrase put you off — En Plein Air just means “in the open air.” The event begins with registration from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. in Brownwood. Registration is required. Artists may then pick any outdoor location to paint in downtown Brownwood (preferred), or anywhere in Brown County. If the weather is bad, artists may work from a reference photo at the Art Center.

One or two Plein Air paintings must be returned to the Art Center by 4 pm. Artists may also submit, at the same time, one studio work, created at any time, of any subject (except nudes), for a total of 3 entries by each artist.

There is an entry fee of $20 per artwork, and all works submitted must be for sale. Artists will receive 70% of the sale price, and Brownwood Art Association will receive 30%.

Entries will be juried for acceptance from 4-5 pm Sat. Apr. 2, and works not accepted must be picked up from 5-6 pm. The juror for this event is Walker “Dub” Wellborn of Abilene, Texas. All accepted works must remain for the duration of the exhibit.

The Exhibit Opening Reception and Awards will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Art Center. Awards will be given for Best of En Plein Air -- $500; second place En Plein Air-- $300; and Best of Studio--$300. The exhibit will continue at the Art Center through April 22.

For more information, visit the Art Association website, www.brownwoodart.net, or call 325-642-0417.