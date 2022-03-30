Brown County Ag Day postponed

Brownwood Bulletin

Due to the wildfires in Brown County and surrounding counties we have decided to postpone the Brown County Ag Day that was set for March 29th. Stay tuned for the new date. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

Central Texas Pecan Program

The annual Central Texas Pecan Program will be conducted by the Texas AgriLife Extension Office in Mills County on Thursday, April 6 at the Mills County Civic Center at 1103 Cline St. in Goldthwaite. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:00 a.m. concluding at 2 p.m.

Topics and speakers will include:

Pesticide Laws and Regulations, Mr. Scott Anderson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, CEA-AG/NR, Brown County.

Irrigation and Weed Control, Monte Nesbitt, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Program Specialist, College Station.

Pecan IPM, Monte Nesbitt, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Specialist, College Station.

Training & Pruning, Tom Guthrie Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, CEA-Ag, Mills County.

Texas Pecan Growers Update, Meghan Mabry, TPGA, College Station

A total of 3 Continuing Education Units (CEU’s) will be offered for individuals with a Private Pesticide Applicators License. These will include 1 IPM, 1 Laws & Regulations & 1 General.

The cost for this year’s program is $30.00 and includes a noon lunch. If you plan on attending, please RSVP by April 3rd. Contact the Mills County Extension office at 325-648-2650, or email mills@ag.tamu.edu.