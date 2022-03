Lady Mustangs win District 17A junior high track championship

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brookesmith Lady Mustangs celebrated winning the District 17-A junior high girls track championship on March 28, at San Saba. Students from Brookesmith, Cherokee, Lometa, Lohn, Richland Springs and Rochelle participated.

Events and places:

High Jump: 1st Place - Harley Gilliam; 3rd Place - Tierney Burns

Long Jump: 4th Place - Tierney Burns

Shot Put: 4th Place - Elva Garay

100 M Dash: 1st Place - Madison Johnson; 5th Place - Mercedes Rodriguez

200 M Dash: 1st Place - Harley Gilliam

300 M Hurdles: 1st Place - Brooklyn Haby

2400 M: 1st Place - Brooklyn Haby

1600 M: 5th Place - Aidyn Barnett

400 M: 4th Place - Emma Slayton

800 M: 4th Place - Tierney Burns; 6th Place - Amberlee Langley

4x200 M Relay: 1st Place - Amberlee Langley, Madison Johnson, Tierney Burns,

Harley Gilliam

4x400 M Relay: 1st Place - Brooklyn Haby, Amberlee Langley, Harley Gilliam,

Tierney Burns