National Vietnam War Veterans Day observed in Brownwood

At a quiet observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day Tuesday morning, American Legion Post 196 commander Tom Gray read the names of 11 servicemen from Brown County who died in the war.

The servicemen: Raymond Rodriguez Delgado, Eddie Lee Ephraim, James T. Griffin Jr., J.D. Harrell, Phillip Hease Holmes, Arthur Earl Keesee, Brit P. Lemmons, Williard Alton Perry Jr., Michael Autrey Teague, Nelson Payne Tuttle, Kenneth Wayne Wheeler.

About a dozen people attended the observance at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial in Brownwood, and several identified themselves as Vietnam veterans.

Gray, 77, is a retired Army colonel who served in Vietnam from 1971-'72. Gray was a captain who commanded an armored calvary men and was wounded by a hand grenade.

“This is a very important day, not only for me but for all of you who served your country whether it was in Vietnam or other wars or conflicts. "The older I get, the more it means to go to ceremonies like this to recognize other soldiers. I’m glad that you’re here to honor them as well."

Gray recited some numbers:

• 2.7 million men and women served in Vietnam

• 850,000 are still alive. "We've lost two-thirds of our veterans already," Gray said. "That sort of shocked me a little bit."

• Nearly 304,000 were wounded, including 75,000 who were severely disabled.

• 766 were taken as POWs, including 114 who died in captivity.

• Slightly more than 1,500 servicemen remain unaccounted for.

"I don't know how much you still think of your service in Vietnam or Korea," Gray said. "But I look at the last four weeks of the events going on in Ukraine. I can only imagine watching it what those soldiers are going through. I think we all had an edge of fear in combat. We did what we were trained to do. But you always had that little edge of fear about your life.

"There was somebody else that had a little fear too, and that was your spouse. Because I can only imagine, while we were gone, they were mowing the grass, paying the bills, taking the trash out, watching the children, getting them to school, going to PTA, and always walking around the house with one eye out on the front yard, praying that a military sedan would not pull up to the front door. Because they knew ..."

Gray said when people encounter a Vietnam veteran, it's important to say "thank you for your service ... welcome home."

"It's taken a long time in my life to believe that, after I came through San Francisco and we had a nation that was totally against the war."

Gray said he still thinks about the eight solders who died under his command in Vietnam combat.