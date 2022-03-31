Phil King to speak at Brown County Republican Women's Club meeting

Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their April meeting on Friday, April 8, at 11:30 am at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have as our guest speaker Phil King, State Representative for House District 61 and the Republican Candidate for State Senator District 10. In the House he serves on the State Affairs and the Higher Education committees. We look forward to hearing from Representative King.

BCRW will be collecting donations at the meeting for our ten county Volunteer Fire Departments. All were involved in protecting our Community during the recent fires and are in need of support. The donations will be given to Citizens National Bank for the VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND account. Cash or Checks will be accepted. Please make checks payable to VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND account.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP if you will be attending by Wednesday, April 6th to Shirley Taber ~ Cell: 325-642-4417.