Brownwood chamber to host 2022 Economic Summit Set April 7

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2022 Economic Summit on April 7 at Howard Payne University.

Evan Smith, CEO of the Texas Tribune news organization based in Austin will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers include Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar, Brownwood Municipal Development District Director Ray Tipton. There will also be a panel discussion highlighting different sectors and industries impacting local growth including real estate, tourism, agriculture and others.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a breakfast served in the Jackson Conference room inside the Faith and Life Leadership Center.

Evan Smith will speak first beginning at around 9 a.m. followed by Hegar and Tipton. The summit will conclude with the multi-person panel discussion before noon.

Presenting sponsor for the 2022 Economic Summit is TexasBank. Gold sponsors include AccelHealth, Brown County Abstract Co., and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Silver sponsors are the Brownwood Municipal Development District and VRC Technologies.

The cost to attend is $15 per person or table sponsorships available for $350.

Please go online to Brownwoodchamber.org or call 325 646 953 to register or for more information.