With her husband, Clint, and children, Lawson and Gwen, standing next to her, Jennifer Williams Broughton took the office as Brown County attorney Friday afternoon.

35th Judicial District Judge Mike Smith administered the oath to Broughton in the district courtroom in a short ceremony her parents attended.

"It's official," Broughton said. "I'm ready to get started."

Her first act after being sworn in: taking family members on a tour of the office that Shane Britton previously occupied on the third floor of the Brown County Courtroom.

Britton did not seek re-election as county attorney, deciding instead to run for Brown County judge. Britton and incumbent Paul Lilly will meet in a May 24 runoff election.

Broughton ran unopposed for county attorney in the March Brown County Republican Party primary. There is no Democrat candidate in the November general election, and commissioners court members acted earlier to appoint Broughton to the office effective April 1.

Broughton was born and raised in Brownwood, graduating from Brownwood High School in 2000. She then graduated from Texas A&M University in 2004 where she met her husband, Clint Broughton. After college, Broughton attended St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Broughton began her law career in north Dallas. But after having their first child, the family moved home to Brownwood to raise their children in Broughton's hometown, where she opened a private practice.