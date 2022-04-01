Museum of history prepares for bootlegging exhibit

Special to the Bulletin

A fundraising event showcasing whiskey and food tasting will kick off the Museum of History’s newest exhibit, “Bootleggers, Moonshine and the Mob.” The exhibit highlights the 102nd anniversary of Prohibition.

The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Ticket-holders will start the evening at The Old Jail for the exhibit opening and can also visit the speakeasy set up in the jail’s basement, then continue across the street to the main building for tastings. “The Old Jail is 119 years old and saw a lot of bootleggers in its day," museum coordinator Kyndall Howard said. "It is filled with history and makes an exciting backdrop for this festive event. And if you are feeling the spirit of the 1920s, you are welcome to come in costume.”

In 1920, laws were passed making it illegal to sell liquor. The law was well-intentioned, but set in motion even more serious problems that rocked America, Howard said.

"Until Prohibition was repealed, Brown County was a hot seat for bootlegging," Howard said. "This exhibit is a fascinating look at the turbulent times of the Roaring ‘20s in Brown County and beyond."

The Museum of History has two major fundraisers a year, event co-chair Gayle McNeill said.

“Most of our events are family-focused, but this one night is a grown-up look at history," McNeill said.

Everyone attending the event will be able to taste six whiskeys from distilleries including Balcones Distillery from Waco and Milam and Green Distillery from Blanco, McNeill said.

"There will also be food bites and non-alcoholic beverage choices, so everyone can enjoy the evening. It’s a great time to come out for a fun night and support the museum," she said.

Tickets are $45 each or $80 per couple. Tickets are limited and are on sale April 1 – April 21. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite on the Museum of History website; at the museum at 209 N. Broadway; or at the Early or Brownwood Visitor Centers. (No tickets will be sold at the door.) Must be 21 or older to attend.

For more information call the Brown County Museum of History at 325-641-1926 or visit Facebook. All proceeds go to help maintain the museum and its many educational programs for children.