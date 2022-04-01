Zephyr High School students show off projects

ZEPHYR — Zephyr High School junior Eathan Gowin said he gets to "whack stuff with a hammer all day."

Eathan, who is an ag mechanic student under ag teacher Derek Ahearn, has done more than whack stuff with a hammer.

He's one of several ag mechanics students whose projects have won awards at recent shows including Austin Rodeo and San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

“I got a champion in my class and division at the Austin Rodeo for the forged grilling utensils," Eathan said. "Everything’s done by hand."

Ahearn is proud of his students. "Going down and winning our class in San Antonio was big this year," Ahearn said.

Senior Emily Miller won awards for her hibachi grill. "She's won all year long," Ahearn said. "She won grand champion at the Brown County Fair, she's won her class at San Antonio, she won her division at Rodeo Austin."

Freshmen Lundon Lucier won awards for their picnic table, and sophomore Avery Dozier was awarded for her Santa Maria grill.

Ahearn wasn't the only Zephyr teacher with students whose projects have done well.

Jenna Marwitz, who teaches family consumer science classes, said several of her students' projects advanced from regional competition last month to state competition, which will be April 7-9.

“We took seven projects to region and all seven advanced to state," Marwitz said.

Projects included:

• School house –Seniors Abbi Millican and Cheyenne Klaus updated a 100-year-old home owned by the Zephyr school district that's used as temporary housing for district employees.

• Celiac Supper — senior Grace Williams devised a gluton-free diet for people with Celiac's Disease.

• Tea-licious — juniors Abby Moody and Ella Millican made beverages for staff and students

• Take a trip to leadership — sophomore Cali McCree's project got students involved in leadership.

• Cook 'n Craft — senior Chezney Walters created an after-school program that didn't revolve around sports.

• Sophomore Bethany Blair and freshman Bella Baker used a Mary Poppins theme to create color-coded bags of hygiene products that were made available to students.

• Growing leaders from the ground up — Emily Miller and Lillie Thomas created leadership opportunities for younger ages.