April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly signed a proclamation at the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April was first declared Child Abuse Prevention Month by presidential proclamation in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. Since then, April has been a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child maltreatment. Brown County along with the Texas Governor’s office are proud to continue this tradition of tending to the foundation of the young lives that will someday lead our great state.

The National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services such as Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare Board and CASA. supports and helps protect children and produces thriving families. Throughout the year, communities are encouraged to increase awareness about child and family well-being and work together to implement effective strategies that support families and prevent child abuse and neglect.

The Child Welfare Board is made up of a group of 15 volunteers appointed by the Brown County Commissioners to provide support to children placed in foster care homes, particularly kinship placements. CASA is the Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer program which is comprised of individuals from all walks of life who speak up for a child’s best interests in court. They are helping to ensure that a child’s voice is heard. This is to help in make a difference at a critical turning point in the child’s life. CASA in the Heart of Texas can be reached at 325-643-2557.

“Children and families are our greatest natural resource,” Lilly said. “We all have a stake in preparing children to grow up to be healthy and thriving members of our community. The best time to plant seeds of support for all children is now. Every season presents a new opportunity to promote a young person’s physical, emotional and social development.”