Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their March 2022 teacher and staff member of the month. Kenan Boland and Gloria Salazar were selected to receive the honor.

Principal Lindsay Smith was joined by a representative from Teddy’s Brewhaus as they presented the recipients with oversized checks.

The BHS administration expressed thanks to both Teddy’s Brewhaus and Chick-fil-A for their sponsorship of the monthly recognition.