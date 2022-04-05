Nominations accepted for First Responder of Quarter

Brown County Emergency Management is receiving nominations for the First Responder Recognition for the first quarter of 2022. The Chaplains Group will be selecting the person or group to receive the recognition. Nominations need to be received by April 13, 2022. They may be emailed or phoned in to:

emc@browncounty.tx.org

(325) 643-2828

BROWN COUNTY FIRST RESPONDER AWARD

The award is a way to recognize the first responders in Brown County for going above and beyond to serve the citizens. Nominate a First Responder that you feel shows the dedication of those who take care of the community on a daily basis and help the citizens of Brown County through some of their most difficult times during an emergency.

• Candidates must have demonstrated one or more of the following actions:

• Recognition by their colleagues or those they serve

• Consistent excellence in the performance of their duties

• Consistent dedication to their official responsibilities

• Responsibilities and skills within their profession.

• Compassion for those in need

• Service above and beyond the call of duty

First responders who are eligible:

• Firemen (all paid and volunteer department both City and County)

• Law Enforcement (to include all city police, sheriff’s office, constables, lake patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and game wardens).

• EMS personnel

• Camp Bowie Texas Army National Guard personnel that respond to assist on Emergency Incidents

• 911 Dispatchers

• Support Staff for any of the listed agencies