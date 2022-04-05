Police: Man arrested after another man shot in hand

Brownwood police released details on a weekend shooting that wounded a man in the hand.

Police said via email:

At 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of North Washington regarding a report of a shooting.

As officers arrived on scene, they observed and identified 41-year-old Clinton McCay Tidwell of Brownwood standing the residence. Officers detained Tidwell and secured the scene.

The male victim, 31-year-old Cody Jack Childs, was located at a nearby residence where Childs ran so 9-1-1 could be contacted. Childs had an obvious gunshot wound to his right hand.

Both men explained their belief of the other person stealing from him and stealing from the neighborhood in general. Both men provided quite conflicting statements regarding running around the adjoining properties and being chased. At the conclusion of the investigation, Tidwell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Childs was transported to the Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood for treatment. The injury is believed to be minor.