NorthRidge Baptist Church announces Easter musical special

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — NorthRidge Baptist Church in Early will host a special Easter musical.

NorthRidge is located at 4875 US Highway 183 near the Brownwood Regional Airport.

Come and experience the Easter story in a fresh new way on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday (April 10 and 17 at 11 a.m.)

Travel with pastor Dennis Williams as he uses his original music to retell Jesus’ awesome journey of infinite love and grace. Williams begins with songs of the Passion week with Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. With emotions high, Jesus has a week of questions and conflict which ends at the cross.

On Easter Sunday, experience the “Song of the Cross.” Victory comes with Jesus who conquers death by resurrection. You will hear how he appeared to his most beloved disciples. Praise God who gives us victory through Jesus Christ our Lord! “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John3:16

NorthRidge Baptist Church began as a church plant by Bud Stephens in 1991. Doug Turner, associate pastor at NorthRidge, was 12 years old at the time. Turner says this about the church, “NorthRidge has always been a place for people to find fellowship and family in Jesus.”

Williams previously served at NorthRidge for seven years (2007 – 2014) and returned as pastor on March 1. He shares his heart for ministry. “The first avenue God gave me to proclaim His story, His excellencies, is through music," Williams said. "Shortly after I was saved in 1973, I began writing songs and I have been writing them ever since. As we move forward, my desire as pastor is to see the church become a house of prayer, where people can heal from their wounds and become more effective disciples for Christ.”

Williams and his wife, Emma, have been married almost 39 years and have two adult sons who both work at KPSM Radio in Brownwood.

Williams graduated from Howard Payne University in 1984 and earned his MDiv at Southwestern Seminary in 1991. He began his pastoral ministry in Star, Texas in 1986. He served in Southern Baptist churches in Alamogordo, New Mexico and in Clyde and Wheeler, Texas.

Dennis and Emma Williams began a community non-profit ministry in 2018 called DenEmm Ministries. They are both trained facilitators in two biblically based programs. One is a couple enrichment program called “Prepare-Enrich.” The other program, “ACE Overcomers”, helps overcome trauma from a difficult childhood.

For more information about the church, you can contact Doug Turner at 325-200-7231 or Dennis Williams at 325-203-2572.