United Way recognizes donors, partners at luncheon

Brown County United Way representatives recognized donors and sponsors Friday with an awards luncheon at the Brownwood Country Club and celebrated raising $243,316 in its 2022 campaign.

This year's campaign exceeded last year's by 25 percent.

Every year, the Brown County United Way engages with local businesses, community members and grant opportunities to raise funds that are then invested in Brown County through 17 local nonprofits that are making an impact in the community.

The United Way reported:

• 17,544 meals served to the hungry.

• 7,682 pounds of food provided to food pantries.

• 2,350 bed nights in emergency shelters.

• 247 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault provided safe shelter and counseling.

• 115 children through age 3 with developmental delays given support and resources.

• 71 cancer patients helped with emergency funds, medical supplies, prescriptions, transportation and insurance assistance.

The Brown County United Way supports:

• American Red Cross

• The ARK Domestic Violence Shelter

• Boys & Girls Club

• Brown County 4-H

• The Arc of Brown County

• Brown County Home Solutions

• Brownwood Area Community Garden

• Brownwood Community Resource Council

• Brownwood Public Library

• Early Childhood Intervention

• Community Connections of Central Texas

• Girl Scouts of Central Texas

• Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key

• Salvation Army

• Texas Trails Council, BSA

• CASA

• Cancer Services Network