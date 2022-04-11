Brownwood ISD shines Spotlight on teacher, staff

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood ISD named Kelsie Eldred as the district's Spotlight teacher for April and Guadalupe Ramirez as the Spotlight staff.

Eldred, an Intervention specialist at Woodland Heights Elementary, holds a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Howard Payne University and is a certified (EC-4) teacher. Beginning as a student teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary, Eldred has been with Brownwood ISD since the 2005-2006 school year.

Eldred works tirelessly ensuring all kids are assessed, prescribes appropriate interventions for teachers to use with struggling students, provides data to teachers, attends data meetings, works with small groups of students who need specialized instruction, and she does it all with the best attitude.

Ramirez is a custodian for the athletics department at Brownwood High School. She has been with Brownwood ISD since 2000, working in various food service and custodial positions over the years.

Ramirez does an amazing job in her work at the high school, always completing jobs as quickly and efficiently as possible. She is kind to all the students and always has a smile on her face. Ramirez takes pride in her work and the students and staff love having her on campus.