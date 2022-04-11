Felony defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following were sentenced recently in the 35th Judicial District:

Adrian Michael Vela pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

William Brady Roe pleaded guilty to retaliation and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Jessie Walls pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and prohibited substance in a correctional facility and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Robin Gene Brady pleaded guilty to evidence tampering felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Mandy Lou Bushnell pleaded guilty to evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Charles Thomas Mason pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Trevor Wickline pleaded guilty to invasive visual recording and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Keith Dwayne Boykin pleaded guilty to two offenses of DWI and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Joseph Ray Burns pleaded guilty to assault family violence occlusion and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Burns pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.