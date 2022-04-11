March grand jury returns indictments against 36

Special to the Bulletin

The March session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments against 36 individuals.

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said those indicted were:

Roy N. Maldonado Jr., felon in possession of firearm

Andrew Scott East, DWI

Michael Ray Reeves, possession of a controlled substance

William Crowsy, possession of a controlled substance

Kolby Crowsy, AKA William Kolby Crowsy, prohibited weapons

Paige Amber Konig, credit or debit card abuse against elderly individual

Michael Dewayne Shepard, assault family violence occlusion

Jacob Robert — Garner McCarron, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

John Towmey, AKA John Twomey, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault

Matthew Blake Bivins, addault against pregnant person

Gilbert Roger Lopez Jr., theft

Adrian Galindo, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Eric Torres, injury to a child

Matthew Dylan Power, evading arrest

Franklin Andrew Blackwood, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Joel Jay Slayton, evading arrest

Bryan Fernando Diaz, continuous violence against the family

Eddie Marcus Galvan, assault family violence occlusion

Marcus Dagan Powers, possession of a controlled substance

Sabra Denise Webb, possession of a controlled substance

Lisa Leona Robinson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Candice Kay Sawyer, AKA Candice Kay Cogburn, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Ross Burnett, forgery

Kadejiah Chantelle Henderson, assault against pregnant person

Charles Austin Shaw, burglary of a building