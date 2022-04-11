March grand jury returns indictments against 36
The March session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments against 36 individuals.
District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said those indicted were:
Roy N. Maldonado Jr., felon in possession of firearm
Andrew Scott East, DWI
Michael Ray Reeves, possession of a controlled substance
William Crowsy, possession of a controlled substance
Kolby Crowsy, AKA William Kolby Crowsy, prohibited weapons
Paige Amber Konig, credit or debit card abuse against elderly individual
Michael Dewayne Shepard, assault family violence occlusion
Jacob Robert — Garner McCarron, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
John Towmey, AKA John Twomey, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault
Matthew Blake Bivins, addault against pregnant person
Gilbert Roger Lopez Jr., theft
Adrian Galindo, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Eric Torres, injury to a child
Matthew Dylan Power, evading arrest
Franklin Andrew Blackwood, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Joel Jay Slayton, evading arrest
Bryan Fernando Diaz, continuous violence against the family
Eddie Marcus Galvan, assault family violence occlusion
Marcus Dagan Powers, possession of a controlled substance
Sabra Denise Webb, possession of a controlled substance
Lisa Leona Robinson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Candice Kay Sawyer, AKA Candice Kay Cogburn, possession of a controlled substance
Michael Ross Burnett, forgery
Kadejiah Chantelle Henderson, assault against pregnant person
Charles Austin Shaw, burglary of a building