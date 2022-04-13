Brownwood Bulletin

Friday

New Hope Clubhouse in Brownwood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our doors are open to any adult whose life has been interrupted by mental illness. Come visit us at 2911 Avenue E (Brownwood Community Church) and look for our sign. Call 325-998-8725 or visit our website www.centraltxclubhouse.com for more information.

The Lost and Found Group of Narcotics Anonymous of Brownwood meets at 7 p.m. on Fridays at 700 Main Street.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fridays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

Brown County Museum of History is housed in two buildings downtown — the old jail at 212 N. Broadway and the center across the street at 209 N. Broadway. We have several large artifacts inside like a one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin. We have interesting forefathers like Greenleaf Fisk and William Welcome Chandler. There are women like the first optometrist in Texas and the author of ‘A Ship of Fools,’ who lived in Brown County. The kids zone demonstrates to the younger generation about communications, paleontology and more. Open at 10 a.m., admission is $3, children 5 and under are free. Call (325) 641-1926 for inquiries or to set up a tour on special days.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 3495 Highway 377 South.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) provides paid training for employment to individuals aged 55 and older. We pay you to learn new or enhance existing skills in order to obtain a job. Contact information for interested individuals: vkenney@aarp.org (210) 223-8900 or jarriaga837@aarpfdnscsep.org (325) 271-8970

Saturday

In-town recycling is available with Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9am - noon. You can find us at 900 Brady Ave. under the Austin Ave. overpass. Items accepted are: #1 clear plastic drink bottles (without lids), aluminum cans, glass jars/bottles (any color), tin cans, cardboard, magazines, white paper (bagged), newspaper, bagged shredded paper. To avoid contamination, please, separate your recycling and rinse food items. For more info call KBB at 325-641-0533.

Everyone is welcome to a silent prayer time at First United Church of Early from 5-6 p.m, followed by the word and music from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The American Legion, 205 W. Hall in Bangs, holds a country and western musical at the Legion each third Saturday with music starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and area musicians and the public are invited to attend. Food is available payable to the kitchen. For information call RC Willey at 325-646-5059.

Buster’s Concho, Colorado and Brazos Valley Railroad, the 7 1/2-inch gauge ridable mini-train at the Martin and Frances Lehnis Train Museum, will be hauling passengers from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Passengers will be charged admission to get into the museum and there is an additional $2 charge for a ticket to ride the 7 1/2-inch gauge.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin.

Most Excellent Way meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 1001 Belle Plain. Anyone bound by addiction of any kind is eligible for free help.