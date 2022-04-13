Professional Food Manager Certification training course offered

Brownwood Bulletin

Statistics indicate that foodborne illness continues to be a health issue in the United States. Each year, 1 in 6 Americans will become sick, 128,000 will become hospitalized, and 3,000 will die due to a foodborne illness.

If under the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) jurisdiction each food establishment is required to have one certified food manager on site.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Brown County, is offering a professional food manager certification training course. This program will be offered for $125 on April 26th and 27th, in Brownwood. Cost includes training, materials, and a national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid for five years. Please contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office, 325-646-0386 for more information, location of class and to register. Registration deadline is April 25, 2022. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing requirements class is limited to 10 students.

This program is designed to not only prepare foodservice managers to pass the certification examination; it will provide valuable education regarding the safe handling of food. Almost 50 cents of every dollar Americans spend on food is spent on meals prepared away from home. Therefore, careful attention to food safety will help keep customers safe and satisfied.

Foodborne illnesses are estimated to cost thousands of dollars in lost wages, insurance, and medical bills. With these statistics, knowledge of how to prevent foodborne illness is essential. The benefits of improved food safety include increased customer satisfaction, improved relationships with health officials and prevention of bad publicity and law suits due to foodborne illness

By attending the course, foodservice managers will learn about:

Identifying potentially hazardous foods and common errors in food handling

Preventing contamination and cross-contamination of food

Teaching and encouraging personal hygiene for employees

Complying with government regulations

Maintaining clean utensils, equipment and surroundings

Controlling pests

Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by following simple food safety practices. For more information about the Professional Food Manager Certification Training course of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, called “Food Safety: It’s Our Business,” call Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

Energy booster: Snacks

Many adults and youth snack during the day. A quick snack can provide our bodies with a boost of energy between meals. There are a variety of energy boosting snacks available; however, when we are hungry it is easy to reach for less healthy snacks like chips, candy bars, and sodas. While these snacks might be tasty, we want to enjoy them in moderation as these items are often high in added sugars and sodium which when overconsumed can negatively affect our health. Our time may feel limited during the day, but proper planning can help fit healthy snacks into our daily meal plan!

When planning a snack, try to incorporate several MyPlate food groups which are fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, lean protein, and whole grains. Including a variety of food groups will help satisfy and curb your hunger for longer. Additionally, compare the nutrition facts label and look to select snacks low in saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium. By reading the label you can see if an item is low or high in a specific nutrient by looking at the Percent Daily Value (DV). A DV at or below 5% is considered a low source of the specific nutrient listed for one serving. You can learn more here https://youtu.be/s5zroZfMn0I. In Need of more ideas on how to pack some energy boosting snacks? Check out these snack tips!

Snack Tips:

Add snacks into your meal plan and grocery list. Think about ingredients that might be left over from breakfast, lunch, or dinner that can be used for snacks.

Wash and prepare fruit and vegetables and pre-portion other snack ingredients the night before.

Keep healthy snacks within reach to avoid spending extra money at vending machines.

Tasty low-fat dairy options can include yogurt or string cheese. Great pairings include berries with yogurt or whole grain crackers with cheese.

Substitute beverages with high amounts of added sugar for water, 100% fruit juice, sparkling water with fruit, or unsweet tea.

Enjoy some extra flavor and protein by dipping fruits or vegetables into hummus or nut butter.

Freeze grapes or blueberries for a quick, sweet, refreshing snack. Or satisfy a crunchy and salty craving with popcorn or homemade trail mix.

Recipe of the Month

Recipe and photo from: Kids Get Cookin’! Fast and Fun Recipes, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) - Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention Branch (NEOPB)

Vegetable Sticks with Chili and Lime

Lime and chili powder taste great on many fruits like cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, mangos, and orange too; serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, peeled and cut into sticks

1 small jicama, peeled and cut into sticks

1 medium zucchini, cut into sticks

1 carrot, peeled and cut into sticks

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon chili powder

Dash cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions:

In a medium bowl combine jicama, cucumbers, zucchinis, carrots, and lime juice.

In a small bowl, combine salt, chili powder, and cayenne pepper (optional). Sprinkle over cut vegetable sticks.

Put vegetable sticks onto a plate or in cups and enjoy!

Nutrients Per Serving: 35 calories, 0 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, and 1 g protein

Total Cost: $$$$