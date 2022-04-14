Get the nutrition facts

Brownwood Bulletin

Get the Facts!

Did you know the Nutrition Facts label changed in 2020? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods and beverages with a fresh design that will make it easier for you to make informed food choices that contribute to lifelong healthy eating habits.

Join Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Services Extension Agent for Better Living for Texans, Wendy Hamilton at the May Community Center, 18835 US-183, May, Texas 76857 on April 20, 2022, from 10 – 1030 a.m. to learn more. You will understand the following:

The basic components of the nutrition facts label.

The differences between a serving and a portion

Estimate common serving sizes

Identify calorie content of a package food product

Call the Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386 with any questions.

Dairy Foods

Strong bones are an essential part of a strong, healthy body. Dairy foods are high in calcium, which helps maintain bone health. Dairy products are important not only for growing children, but also for maintaining bone health in adults.

The most known source of calcium is milk, but there are other foods that are good sources of calcium, such as yogurt, natural and processed cheese, cottage cheese, and calcium-fortified juices.

When choosing dairy, it’s important to make wise choices. For example, choosing fat-free or low-fat (1%) milk is a healthier choice. If you’re not used to the taste of low-fat or fat-free milk, make the transition gradually until you’re accustomed to the taste. However, it is important

to remember that children between 12 and 24 months should drink whole milk.

Items such as cream cheese, cream, and butter contain very little calcium, so limit your consumption of these items.

Choosing plain milk over flavored milk is also a wise choice because flavored milk products have added sugars.

Children between the ages of two and three need 2 cups of dairy each day. Four to eight-year-olds need 2½ cups per day, and children over nine years old need 3 cups per day.

Save Money While Boosting Your Calcium

There are many ways that we can boost our calcium intake while saving money at the grocery store:

Buy store brand yogurt, cheeses, and milk instead of name brands.

Use powdered milk when a recipe calls for milk.

Shred cheese from a block rather than paying more for shredded cheese. Buying a stronger flavored cheese, like sharp cheddar, will allow you to use less and still get a good, cheese flavor.

Check the “sell by” date to avoid tossing dairy products before they can be used.

Monthly Recipe: Easy Cheesy Enchiladas

Serves: 10 (1 enchilada counts as a serving)

Cost per serving: $1.50

Ingredients for enchiladas:

1 (3-ounce) package low-fat cream cheese

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken breast

12 ounces chunky salsa, mild

1 cup low-fat Mexican blend cheese, shredded

10 corn tortillas

For sauce:

2 cups non-fat plain yogurt

1 cup chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions:

1. Heat cream cheese in large skillet over medium heat until soft.

2. Stir in chicken and ½ cup of the salsa; mix well.

3. Add ½ cup shredded cheese; stir until melted.

4. Spoon enchilada filling onto each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in baking dish. Top with remaining salsa and cheese.

5. Bake at 350 degrees F for about 15 minutes, or until heated through and through. Serve with yogurt sauce.

Nutrition facts per serving:

Calories: 180

Total Fat: 5 g Cholesterol:32mg

Sodium: 418 mg

Total Carbohydrate:20g

Fiber: 2 g

Protein: 16 g

Source: www.nationaldairycouncil.org

For more information on SNAP-Ed, contact Wendy Hamilton. Better Living for Texans- Extension Agent in Brown County.