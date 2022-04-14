Repairs to Brownwood's Wiggins Pool to begin next month

Get it fixed.

That's the feedback on the leaky Wiggins Pool that Mayor Stephen Haynes is hearing, Haynes told city council members.

Commercial Swim Management will proceed with repairs to the pool at a cost of $184,982. The company can begin the work in mid-May, and the pool will likely open in early to mid June, council members were told.

Council members initially approved repairs to the pool on March 7 and authorized Commercial Swim Management to proceed with repairs at a cost of $164,128. It was anticipated there would be additional costs after a leak detection survey was done, but the extent of the repairs was to be determined. Commercial Swim Management performed the leak detection inspection on March 25.

Two issues were discovered that contributed to the leakage. The cracked and damaged skimmers were one. The larger issue is that a seam had been sealed with caulking and was failing. It appears that the pool had been added onto at some time, and the seam is what used to be the top of the pool wall, council members were told.

Commercial Swim Management did not charge the city for the leak detection and has submitted an updated bid for pool repairs for $184,982, and council members approved the additional cost Tuesday.

Council member H.D. Jones said the city will be putting "a face lift" on an old pool that will need more repairs later and suggested building a new pool. The cost of a new pool has been estimated at $800,000, council members were told.

Haynes said even a new pool would require maintenance.