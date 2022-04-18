First Responder of the Quarter awards given in commissioners court

Brown County Commissioners Court members recognized four first responders Monday as part of the First Responder of the Quarter recognition program.

First responders recognized were:

• Lifeguard Ambulance employees Rain Brigman and Jasmine Ables, who demonstrated "incredible support and sensitivity" to A.W. Allen of Bangs after Allen fell on Feb. 11, the nomination states. His wife, Doris, was not able to lift him and called 9-1-1 Lifeguard responded, and Brigman and Allen, "with much gentleness and compassion" were able to get Allen off the floor; the two went "above and beyond" and stayed at the Allens' home for awhile, the nomination states.

• Blanket volunteer firefighter Cliff Martin, who has been "a pillar of the Blanket VFD for more than 15 years," the nomination states. Martin can be counted on in stressful situations and makes "calm, clear decisions when needed the most, and the department "would not be where we are now without him," the nomination states.

• Keva Wright, a flight nurse for Air Evac Lifeteam. Wright continuously shows selfless acts and is willing to help in any way she can regardless of the situation, the nomination states. She helps educate and train other first responders and local volunteer fire departments.

North Lake Community Church presented the with $100 gift cards to United Supermarkets.

In other business, commissioners:

• Agreed to leave the burn ban in place.

• Approved the sheriff's office purchase of seven vehicles, including some that had been on backorder, at a cost of $281,897.

• Heard health administrator Lisa Dick report that there are no active COVID cases in Brown Coun