Buckingham to speak to Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club

Special to the Bulletin

The Pecan Valley Republican Women announced that announce that state Sen. Dawn Buckingham will be the guest speaker at the club's next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Adams Street Community Center, 511 E. Adams in Brownwood.

Buckingham has been very active in legislative issues and will give the club an insight into what has been accomplished in the last special sessions and the issues that still need to be addressed. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. Questions will be allowed as time permits.

Earlier in the day, at 3 p.m., Buckingham will visit the Brookesmith ISD where she will address the staff and students on rural and current legislative issues. Both events are open to the public.