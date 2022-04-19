Enrollment open for 2022-'23 at Brown County Christian School

Special to the Bulletin

Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at Brown County Christian School is open.

A press release from the school states:

BCCS is excited to announce that enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is open! We know that it is a worthwhile sacrifice to consider enrolling at Brown County Christian School. Our heart at BCCS is to offer quality education at an affordable price.

If you are interested in learning more, visit the school's website bcc.school

Brown County Christian School gives parents the option for their children to receive an education from a Christian perspective, the school's principal, William Hoffman, said.

The school serves students from Pre-K3 to 12th grade.

The school welcome parents as partners in their children’s education and work in tandem to make sure their child grows academically and spiritually, and the coming year is a chance to pioneer and build alongside the school, a press release states.

Hoffman highlighted some of the changes for next year.

• Multi-child discounts — the school is bringing back a multi-child discount. Discounts are per family (not per child). Two children: $500 off. Three children: $1,000 off. Four Children: $2,000 off. Five Children: $4,000 off. Six or more children: Contact the front office.

• Referral discount: When a current BCCS family refers new students, the referring family and the new family will receive a $500 discount for each new student enrolled.

• Sports: BCCS participates with the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship. Additionally, if you are the parent of a homeschooled student, you can participate in sports with BCCS. If you are interested in learning more about them, contact william.hoffman@bcc.school.

A list of sports the school plans to offer: Cross Country, 4th - 12th grade. Basketball, 7th - 12th grade. Tennis, 9th - 12th grade. E-Sports - 6th - 12th grade.

Hoffman quoted by William Faulkner, who said, “you cannot swim for new horizons until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.” For more information, call 325-641-2223 or check out their website bcc.school