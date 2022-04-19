Felony defendants sentenced in district court

The following defendants were recently sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said:

Christopher Ray Cook, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was adjudicated and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Richard Lopez II, on probation for three offenses of assault family violence — occlusion, was adjudicated and sentenced to five years in prison.

Terri Baker, on probation for burglary of a habitation and accident involving injury, was revoked and sentenced to five years in prison.

Kendra Peach, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was revoked and sentenced to four years in prison.

Marie Kauss AKA Buckner, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Joseph Dalton Gilbert pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in state jail.