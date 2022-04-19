HPU bands to present American Musical Spectacular

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Symphonic Band and the Central Texas Community Band will present the 27th Annual American Music Spectacular, a combined concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in HPU’s Mims Auditorium.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

This year’s concert, “A Time of Remembrance,” will honor veterans and current military personnel as well as law enforcement and other first responders. Selections will include music by John Philip Sousa, Irving Berlin and others.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door on behalf of Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

“This concert event has become a popular tradition in the Heart of Texas region,” said HPU’s Frank Nelson, assistant professor of music, director of bands and conductor of the Central Texas Community Band. “It is a celebration of the American spirit and those who have put their lives on the line to help secure our safety, freedom and democracy. You will not want to miss this amazing night of musical celebration in honor of America and heroes.”

For more information, contact HPU’s School of Music and Fine Arts at 325-649-8500.