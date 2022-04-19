Santa Anna Cemetery Association sets workday

Special to the Bulletin

The Santa Anna Cemetery Association will have a spring workday beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Santa Anna Cemetery weather permitting.

Bring any of the following yard tools if you have them, and if not come anyway and enjoy the fresh air:

Shovels, rakes, weed eaters, loppers, machetes, chain saws, hand saws and any other lawn equipment you might have except mowers.

There is no electricity available at the cemetery, so tools must be manual, gas, or battery powered.

There is also no running water or restroom available, so plan accordingly.

Questions, call James Pelton at 325-348-6050.