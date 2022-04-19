VFW fundraiser to support children with autism

Brownwood Bulletin

Veterans of Foreign War Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser to support children with autism from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin in Brownwood, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, beans and relish for $10 a plate.

Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113.

Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 a.m., or meals can be picked up beginning at 10:30 a.m. There is no dine-in. For delivery of meals call 325-646-8113.