Central Texas Farm Credit awards scholarships to area youth

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Central Texas Farm Credit (CTFC) awarded $2,000 scholarships to five area high school seniors including Brownwood High School's Rylah Morgan.

Additional recipients include area seniors Kullen Busher, Caroline Holtman, Caylee Vogel and Grace Wilde.

The CTFC scholarship committee selects recipients based on honors and awards, community service, school involvement, extra-curricular activities, and an essay.

“At Central Texas Farm Credit, we believe in supporting the youth of our rural communities,” Jimmy Chambers, CTFC chief executive officer said. “I have no doubt that all of our scholarship winners will have a positive impact on rural America.”

Morgan is a native of Early, and a senior at Brownwood High School. She plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Busher is a native of Winters, and a senior at Winters High School. He plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Holtman is a native of Wall, and a senior at Wall High School. She plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Vogel is a native of Voss, and a senior at Panther Creek Consolidated Independent School District. She plans to attend Angelo State University.

Wilde is a native of San Angelo, and a senior at Wall High School. She plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Central Texas Farm Credit provides financing for all types of rural real estate, including farms, ranches, rural homes and land. The lender also finances livestock, equipment and the working capital needs of farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, it is headquartered in Early and has branch offices in Brady, Coleman, Comanche, Early, Haskell, San Angelo, and San Saba.

For more information, visit www.ranchmoney.com.