Missing Hill County man's remains found near 4-H Center

Human remains found Tuesday near the 4-H Center at Lake Brownwood have been identified as belonging to Richard Parker, a 76-year-old Hill County man who was reported missing in 2010, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Parker was last seen with his truck at Mountain View Lodge on April 24, 2010.

Sheriff's officials responded to the 4-H Center Tuesday after an employee found possible human remains, the sheriff's office said in a press release. Deputies were led to the area where the remains were discovered.

"While processing the scene, a driver's license, along with other identifying items, were discovered, allowing us to determine the remains belonged to Richard Parker," the sheriff's office said. "The sheriff's office feels fortunate to be able to bring closure for the family."

In 2010, sheriff's officials said Parker drove away from his home on April 24 of that year and relatives were looking for him.

Witnesses reported seeing Parker arrive in his pickup at the Mountain View Lodge, and saw him outside the vehicle near a boat ramp, appearing to be disoriented, sheriff's officials said. Witnesses said they spoke with Parker.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area and Lake Brownwood but could not find Parker.

Family members told sheriff's officials Parker drove away from his Aquilla home on April 24. He hadn't driven in two years and had medical conditions including dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, sheriff's officials said in 2010.