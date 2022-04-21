Early voting in May 7 elections begins Monday

Early voting begins Monday, April 25 in the May 7 city, school and constitutional amendment elections in Brown County and continues through May 3.

Early voting will take place at the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk in Brownwood.

Days and hours of early voting are:

• Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contested races are:

• Brownwood mayor — incumbent Stephen Haynes is challenged by Patrick McLaughlin IV.

• Brookesmith ISD — $9.95 million bond vote for facilities improvements including new HVAC equipment, campus renovations, land purchase and a possible football/track and athletic complex.

• Bangs ISD — For a three-year term, Dennis Sanchez, Eric Lykins and Sandy Lehman (vote for two). For an unexpired term, Brooke Loyd, Joshua Purcell and Jennifer Valdez McCoy (vote for one).

• City of Bangs — William Loyd, Waymond Sheppard, Greg Parrott, Marisa Craddock and Danny Marney (vote for three)

• Early ISD — Place 4 trustee, Bobby Brinson and Andrew "CAS" Castanuela.

• Brown County Water Improvement District — Joe Stieber, Brad Simpson and Bert V. Massey II (vote for two).

• Constitutional amendment — from the Texas Tribune: Texas voters will decide whether to lower some property taxes that fund schools.

Two propositions will be on the statewide ballot. Gov. Greg Abbott officially set the upcoming election date Wednesday.

The first proposition would draw down property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans by reducing the amount they pay to public schools, which typically makes up most of a homeowner’s tax bill. The state would then cover that reduced revenue for school districts. The measure would cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026.

The second measure would raise Texas’ homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would save the average homeowner about $176 on their annual property tax bill. If approved, this measure would cost the state $600 million annually. The state will use a $4.4 billion surplus to pay for the measure's first-year cost, but as of October, it was unclear where future funding would come from.

Both measures passed during special legislative sessions last year with bipartisan support from lawmakers.