Emergency drills to be held at Brownwood ISD schools

In order to maintain a safe environment for our children to study and learn, it is necessary that the BISD practice emergency response procedures by utilizing drills designed to exercise the plans and protocols.

Starting Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28, Brownwood ISD will be conducting campus evacuation drills for every campus within the district. During the evacuation drills, students will be safely escorted along a designated evacuation route to one of our pre-determined evacuation sites. At the conclusion of the drill, all students will be escorted back to the school. Staff in safety vests may be seen in the neighborhoods around the campus as well as a few emergency vehicles near and around different campuses.

After school pick-up and transportation procedures for students will not be affected by these drills.

The students and staff at the Brownwood Independent School District practice different state-mandated emergency drills several times a year.

A briefing for the community will be held on Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. in Room 230 at Brownwood High School (2100 Slayden) for any anyone interested learning more about the district’s emergency drills or if they have questions or concerns.