HPU’s Goacher conducts TMEA Region VI Jazz Band

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s Stephen Goacher, professor of music, was selected to conduct the Texas Music Educators Association Region VI Jazz Band that performed at the Wylie High School Performing Arts Center in March.

Under the direction of Goacher, the 20-piece ensemble performed works by George Gershwin, Alan Baylock, Joe Henderson, Alfred Newman and Randy Newman. Participating bandmembers were selected by audition and included students from Wylie High School, Abilene High School, Cooper High School, Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School.

Earlier this year, Goacher was the featured clinician/conductor for the Region V/XXX All Texas Small School Band Honor Jazz Band at Lake Worth High School in Fort Worth. Students in the ensemble were from Kennedale High School, Heritage High School, Springtown High School, Alvarado High School, Goodley High School and Venus High School.

Goacher has served on the HPU faculty since 1999 and has a number of accolades as a performer, conductor and teacher. He has performed professionally with artists including The Temptations, Henry Mancini, Julie Andrews, Lena Horne, Bob Hope, Andy Williams, Rosemary Clooney and Johnny Mathis as well as with the touring companies of many Broadway musicals.

He is a noted woodwind specialist and was the first doctoral candidate in woodwinds at Indiana University permitted to perform doctoral recitals on all the woodwind instruments. He additionally earned the first Master of Music degree in woodwinds from Texas Christian University.

In addition to leading the HPU jazz ensemble and teaching all the woodwind instruments, Goacher teaches improvisation, jazz history and music appreciation.

“We’re extremely proud of Mr. Goacher’s professional and academic accomplishments,” said Dr. Richard Fiese, dean of HPU’s School of Music and Fine Arts and professor of music. “Our students continue to excel under his instruction.”

For more information about HPU’s School of Music and Fine Arts, visit www.hputx.edu/musicandfinearts.